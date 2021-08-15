$0.85 Earnings Per Share Expected for Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) This Quarter

Analysts expect Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.85 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Pacific Premier Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.73 and the highest is $1.00. Pacific Premier Bancorp reported earnings of $0.71 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pacific Premier Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $3.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.62 to $3.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.64 to $2.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Pacific Premier Bancorp.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $160.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.18 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 37.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.41) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on Pacific Premier Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.25.

NASDAQ PPBI opened at $39.71 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 1.39. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a 1 year low of $18.47 and a 1 year high of $47.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 176.00%.

In related news, Director Jaynie M. Studenmund purchased 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.59 per share, for a total transaction of $195,678.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 18,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 69.3% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 80.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Pacific Premier Bank. It offers deposit products and services for business and consumer customers, including checking, money market and savings accounts, cash management services, electronic banking, and on-line bill payment.

