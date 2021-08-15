$1.21 EPS Expected for Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) to post $1.21 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Plexus’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.20 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.23. Plexus reported earnings per share of $1.49 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plexus will report full year earnings of $4.92 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.90 to $4.93. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.43 to $5.70. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Plexus.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.22. Plexus had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The business had revenue of $814.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $797.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PLXS. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Plexus from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Raymond James set a $85.73 target price on shares of Plexus and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Sidoti upgraded shares of Plexus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plexus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Plexus from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.75.

Plexus stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $87.60. 47,718 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,874. Plexus has a 52-week low of $64.35 and a 52-week high of $101.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Plexus by 148.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,393 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plexus in the second quarter valued at approximately $413,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Plexus by 2.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 492,291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000,000 after purchasing an additional 13,885 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Plexus by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,154,001 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $288,308,000 after purchasing an additional 43,282 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Plexus by 1.6% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 756,859 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,184,000 after purchasing an additional 11,617 shares during the period. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Plexus Corp. engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm partners with companies to transform concepts into branded products and deliver them to the market. It has partnerships with customers in the healthcare and life sciences; industrial and commercial; communications; and aerospace and defense market sectors.

