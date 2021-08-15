1,069 Shares in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Purchased by Avion Wealth

Avion Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the 2nd quarter worth about $407,000. Monument Capital Management boosted its position in Iron Mountain by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 29,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after buying an additional 4,760 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Iron Mountain by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 77,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,297,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in Iron Mountain by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 983 shares during the period. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Iron Mountain by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. 76.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:IRM traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 945,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,407,297. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52 week low of $24.85 and a 52 week high of $47.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.63, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.25.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.26). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 14.11% and a return on equity of 51.54%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.618 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.36%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.46%.

IRM has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.75.

In related news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 1,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total transaction of $67,418.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,282,671.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ernest W. Cloutier sold 24,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.81, for a total transaction of $1,093,716.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 100,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,383,716.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,958 shares of company stock valued at $1,495,914. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

