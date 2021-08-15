10,848 Shares in Butterfly Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFLY) Acquired by Tuttle Tactical Management

Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new position in shares of Butterfly Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFLY) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 10,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Butterfly Network during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in Butterfly Network during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Butterfly Network during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Butterfly Network during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Butterfly Network in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Butterfly Network alerts:

In related news, Director Larry Robbins acquired 150,000 shares of Butterfly Network stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.09 per share, for a total transaction of $1,663,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO David Perri sold 151,417 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $2,119,838.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 13,625 shares in the company, valued at $190,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 42.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Cowen assumed coverage on Butterfly Network in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of BFLY stock opened at $10.72 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.39. Butterfly Network, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.20 and a 1-year high of $29.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38.

Butterfly Network (NASDAQ:BFLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.22. On average, research analysts expect that Butterfly Network, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

Butterfly Network Company Profile

Butterfly Network, Inc, a digital health company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; and Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smart phone or tablet.

Recommended Story: Preferred Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BFLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Butterfly Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Butterfly Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Butterfly Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.