1,200 Shares in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Acquired by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp bought a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CSL. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 865,342 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $146,908,000 after purchasing an additional 229,330 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,624,404 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $761,086,000 after purchasing an additional 165,004 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $23,976,000. Vulcan Value Partners LLC boosted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 62.8% in the 1st quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 345,754 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $56,904,000 after purchasing an additional 133,320 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $20,605,000. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Carlisle Companies news, CFO Robert M. Roche sold 12,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.13, for a total value of $2,436,208.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,896,817.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas J. Shears sold 10,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.01, for a total value of $2,094,177.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,813,429.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 164,015 shares of company stock valued at $33,323,551. 1.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CSL stock opened at $207.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $115.54 and a twelve month high of $209.14. The company has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.30.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.07. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 7.60%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. Carlisle Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is an increase from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.23%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CSL shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Carlisle Companies from $216.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital upped their target price on Carlisle Companies from $184.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Longbow Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $209.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.50.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

