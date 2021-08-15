12,216 Shares in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Acquired by Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 12,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,752,000. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises about 0.7% of Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Black Swift Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 222.5% in the first quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 257.5% in the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VB traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $223.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 330,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 707,700. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $146.88 and a fifty-two week high of $228.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $222.87.

