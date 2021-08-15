13,325 Shares in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) Bought by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,325 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 13.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,941 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 4.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 43,997 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 7.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,464 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,121 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 8.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 3,306 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Joseph C. Hete sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 480,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,002,150. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ATSG opened at $27.09 on Friday. Air Transport Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.42 and a twelve month high of $32.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 22.58 and a beta of 0.58.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.08. Air Transport Services Group had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 11.61%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Air Transport Services Group, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on ATSG shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Air Transport Services Group in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.43 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.86.

Air Transport Services Group Company Profile

Air Transport Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of airline operations, aircraft leases, aircraft maintenance and other support services primarily to the cargo transportation and package delivery industries. It operates through the CAM and ACMI Services segments. The CAM segment consists of the company’s aircraft leasing operations.

