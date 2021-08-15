13,400 Shares in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Bought by B&I Capital AG

B&I Capital AG bought a new position in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 13,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Regency Centers by 22.7% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Regency Centers by 29.4% during the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 99,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,400,000 after acquiring an additional 22,720 shares during the period. Presima Inc. raised its holdings in Regency Centers by 1,018.6% during the second quarter. Presima Inc. now owns 48,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,082,000 after acquiring an additional 43,800 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Regency Centers by 7.2% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 23,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Regency Centers by 5.7% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 306,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,634,000 after acquiring an additional 16,486 shares during the period. 90.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Regency Centers in a report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Regency Centers from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Evercore ISI raised Regency Centers from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Regency Centers from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Regency Centers in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.25.

Shares of Regency Centers stock traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $66.22. 348,027 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,084,818. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Regency Centers Co. has a 52 week low of $33.29 and a 52 week high of $68.40. The stock has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.25, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.15.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.25). Regency Centers had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 2.74%. On average, analysts forecast that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.595 per share. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.68%.

In related news, CAO J Christian Leavitt sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.71, for a total value of $106,736.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $479,845.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Nicholas Andrew Wibbenmeyer sold 1,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.82, for a total transaction of $128,361.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,197.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,521 shares of company stock valued at $1,252,997 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

