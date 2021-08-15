$20.26 Million in Sales Expected for Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) will report $20.26 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Travelzoo’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $19.82 million to $20.70 million. Travelzoo posted sales of $13.79 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 46.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Travelzoo will report full year sales of $76.14 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $75.71 million to $76.56 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $90.99 million, with estimates ranging from $89.47 million to $92.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Travelzoo.

Get Travelzoo alerts:

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The information services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.16. Travelzoo had a net margin of 1.25% and a negative return on equity of 133.26%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Travelzoo from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Travelzoo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Noble Financial raised shares of Travelzoo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Travelzoo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

In other news, CEO Holger Bartel sold 30,000 shares of Travelzoo stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.79, for a total transaction of $503,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 172,700 shares of company stock worth $2,520,171. Insiders own 54.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Travelzoo by 21,885.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,539 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelzoo during the second quarter worth $84,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Travelzoo by 53.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,733 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 6,519 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Travelzoo during the first quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Boyar Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Travelzoo by 26.2% during the first quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,650 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630 shares during the period. 31.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TZOO stock traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,416. Travelzoo has a 52 week low of $6.07 and a 52 week high of $19.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.66 million, a PE ratio of 642.50 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.19.

Travelzoo Company Profile

Travelzoo, an Internet media company, provides travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. Its publications and products include Travelzoo Website; Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletter; and Newsflash email alert service.

Featured Article: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Travelzoo (TZOO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Travelzoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelzoo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.