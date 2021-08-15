21,798 Shares in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Purchased by Country Club Trust Company n.a.

Country Club Trust Company n.a. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 21,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,316,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PBMares Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 2,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA STIP opened at $106.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $106.22. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $103.02 and a 12-month high of $107.15.

