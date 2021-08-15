22,275 Shares in CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) Purchased by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 22,275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.06% of CorMedix at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CRMD. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of CorMedix by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,918 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 9,321 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in CorMedix by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 352,631 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after acquiring an additional 14,540 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in CorMedix by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,434 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,022 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CorMedix by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 80,581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 10,823 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in CorMedix by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 213,965 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 80,257 shares during the period. 28.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CRMD opened at $6.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.09. The stock has a market cap of $240.86 million, a PE ratio of -8.67 and a beta of 2.35. CorMedix Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.86 and a 1 year high of $18.80.

CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.06. CorMedix had a negative return on equity of 46.30% and a negative net margin of 10,016.73%. Equities analysts forecast that CorMedix Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Myron Kaplan bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.03 per share, with a total value of $90,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 165,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,155.02. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

CRMD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CorMedix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on CorMedix from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CorMedix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.38.

CorMedix, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical and medical device company. The firm seeks to license, develop and commercialize prophylactic and therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases. It is developing its product Neutrolin, a novel, non-antibiotic antimicrobial solution designed to prevent costly and dangerous bloodstream infections associated with the use of central venous catheters.

