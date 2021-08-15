2,316 Shares in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Bought by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Airbnb by 551.6% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,358,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,277,000 after buying an additional 2,843,433 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 87.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,755,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,208 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the first quarter worth $306,818,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 637.1% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,134,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,158,000 after purchasing an additional 980,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 6,748.9% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 844,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,801,000 after purchasing an additional 832,617 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Airbnb stock opened at $152.76 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.21. The stock has a market cap of $94.33 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.50 and a 1 year high of $219.94.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.36. Research analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush decreased their price target on Airbnb from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Airbnb from $164.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Airbnb from $160.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist cut their price objective on Airbnb from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on Airbnb from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Airbnb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.97.

In other news, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 2,522 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.15, for a total transaction of $340,848.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 77,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,424,795.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 388,989 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.65, for a total value of $51,599,390.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 598,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,372,984.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,168,023 shares of company stock worth $452,687,619. Insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

