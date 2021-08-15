24SevenOffice Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TFSVF) Short Interest Update

24SevenOffice Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TFSVF) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, an increase of 4,900.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
24SevenOffice Group AB (publ) stock opened at $3.22 on Friday. 24SevenOffice Group AB has a 1-year low of $2.64 and a 1-year high of $3.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.07.
24SevenOffice Group AB (publ) Company Profile
