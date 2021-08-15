24SevenOffice Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TFSVF) Short Interest Update

24SevenOffice Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TFSVF) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, an increase of 4,900.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

24SevenOffice Group AB (publ) stock opened at $3.22 on Friday. 24SevenOffice Group AB has a 1-year low of $2.64 and a 1-year high of $3.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.07.

24SevenOffice Group AB (publ) Company Profile

24SevenOffice Group AB (publ) provides cloud-based business solutions to small and medium-sized companies and accounting firms in Europe. It offers modules for accounting, CRM, invoicing, logistics, project management, and time accounting, as well as ERP solutions. The company was founded in 1997 and is based in Stockholm, Sweden.

