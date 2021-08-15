2,547 Shares in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Bought by Round Table Services LLC

Round Table Services LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 2,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. IAM Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHX traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $108.09. 483,278 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 768,617. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $76.81 and a 1 year high of $108.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $104.94.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

