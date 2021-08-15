3,013 Shares in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM) Acquired by Stony Point Wealth Management Inc.

Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 3,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,000. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of QQQM. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 5,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF alerts:

Shares of QQQM traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $151.57. 114,244 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,955. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $109.69 and a 52 week high of $152.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $146.62.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.