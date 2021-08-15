3,013 Shares in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM) Acquired by Stony Point Wealth Management Inc.

Posted by on Aug 15th, 2021

Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 3,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,000. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of QQQM. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 5,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of QQQM traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $151.57. 114,244 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,955. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $109.69 and a 52 week high of $152.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $146.62.

Featured Story: What is an economic bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM)

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.