30,300 Shares in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) Acquired by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 30,300 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Northern Oil and Gas at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HN Saltoro Capital LP purchased a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 788.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,077 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 8,055 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $137,000. X Square Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Northern Oil and Gas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $147,000. 51.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NOG opened at $16.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.51, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.60. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.35 and a 52-week high of $21.64.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.23. Sell-side analysts predict that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Northern Oil and Gas’s payout ratio is 6.59%.

Several research firms have weighed in on NOG. Roth Capital dropped their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northern Oil and Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Raymond James upped their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Northern Oil and Gas in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.80.

Northern Oil and Gas Profile

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on the Bakken and Three Forks formation within the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on March 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

