$378.11 Million in Sales Expected for Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) This Quarter

Analysts expect Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) to announce sales of $378.11 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Green Brick Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $372.00 million to $384.23 million. Green Brick Partners reported sales of $275.82 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Green Brick Partners will report full-year sales of $1.36 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.39 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.53 billion to $1.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Green Brick Partners.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.17. Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 12.51%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GRBK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Green Brick Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Green Brick Partners from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.60.

NASDAQ GRBK opened at $25.84 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.31. Green Brick Partners has a 52 week low of $13.83 and a 52 week high of $28.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

In other Green Brick Partners news, Director John R. Farris bought 4,200 shares of Green Brick Partners stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.73 per share, for a total transaction of $95,466.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 140,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,201,020.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kathleen Olsen bought 9,700 shares of Green Brick Partners stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.47 per share, for a total transaction of $247,059.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 185.7% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 138.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners in the second quarter valued at about $94,000. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Green Brick Partners Company Profile

Green Brick Partners, Inc engages in residential land development and homebuilding. It operates through the following segments: Builder Operations Central, Builder Operations Southeast, and Land Development segments. The Builder Operations Central segment segment represents operations of its builders in Texas.

