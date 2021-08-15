$4.85 Billion in Sales Expected for XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) will post $4.85 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for XPO Logistics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.05 billion and the lowest is $4.52 billion. XPO Logistics reported sales of $4.22 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that XPO Logistics will report full year sales of $19.72 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $19.37 billion to $20.04 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $20.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.86 billion to $21.19 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover XPO Logistics.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.15. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 21.65%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of XPO Logistics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of XPO Logistics in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of XPO Logistics in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $162.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.77.

Shares of XPO stock traded up $1.64 on Friday, hitting $89.88. 1,449,897 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,017,140. The stock has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.14. XPO Logistics has a 52 week low of $46.53 and a 52 week high of $89.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $131.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

In other news, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 71,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.45, for a total value of $10,221,673.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 387,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,574,825.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 84,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.53, for a total transaction of $12,178,097.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,208,301 shares in the company, valued at $2,631,645,743.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,087,154 shares of company stock valued at $415,525,181. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in XPO Logistics by 15.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,934,992 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,249,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184,027 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in XPO Logistics by 12.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,405,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,159,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077,220 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in XPO Logistics during the fourth quarter worth $96,527,000. FMR LLC raised its position in XPO Logistics by 25.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,782,805 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $529,177,000 after acquiring an additional 774,370 shares during the period. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in XPO Logistics during the first quarter worth $58,222,000. 69.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

