$443.00 Million in Sales Expected for Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) will announce sales of $443.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Focus Financial Partners’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $431.44 million and the highest is $448.57 million. Focus Financial Partners reported sales of $331.48 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 33.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Focus Financial Partners will report full year sales of $1.73 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.69 billion to $1.76 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.97 billion to $2.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Focus Financial Partners.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.11). Focus Financial Partners had a net margin of 0.49% and a return on equity of 26.13%. The business had revenue of $425.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently commented on FOCS. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Focus Financial Partners from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Focus Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.67.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 7,144,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total transaction of $356,283,448.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 213,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,289,000 after purchasing an additional 8,480 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Focus Financial Partners by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 170,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,397,000 after purchasing an additional 6,207 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Focus Financial Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $347,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Focus Financial Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $254,000. Finally, Golden Green Inc. bought a new position in Focus Financial Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

FOCS stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $49.91. 184,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 340,103. Focus Financial Partners has a fifty-two week low of $29.44 and a fifty-two week high of $56.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 356.50 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a current ratio of 3.10.

Focus Financial Partners Company Profile

Focus Financial Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management services. It also offers practices, resources, and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers, and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services.

