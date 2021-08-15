$46.35 Million in Sales Expected for First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) will announce sales of $46.35 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $46.00 million and the highest is $46.70 million. First Financial reported sales of $48.27 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Financial will report full year sales of $185.05 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $184.10 million to $186.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $186.90 million, with estimates ranging from $179.80 million to $194.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover First Financial.

Get First Financial alerts:

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.33. First Financial had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 29.63%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

NASDAQ:THFF remained flat at $$40.94 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,259. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.15. First Financial has a 52-week low of $30.02 and a 52-week high of $47.00. The company has a market cap of $534.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 16th. First Financial’s payout ratio is presently 26.97%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of First Financial by 92.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 961 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of First Financial during the first quarter worth $50,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in shares of First Financial during the first quarter worth $127,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Financial during the second quarter worth $206,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of First Financial by 20.7% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 5,484 shares of the bank’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.92% of the company’s stock.

About First Financial

First Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which is engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial, mortgage and consumer lending, lease financing, trust account services, depositor services, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Terre Haute, IN.

Featured Article: How does a reverse stock split work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Financial (THFF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.