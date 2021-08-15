4,631 Shares in WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Bought by Stony Point Wealth Management Inc.

Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 4,631 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WRK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of WestRock by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,547,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,485,912,000 after purchasing an additional 9,777,300 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of WestRock during the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,936,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of WestRock by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,912,444 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $307,743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038,148 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. bought a new stake in WestRock in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,056,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in WestRock by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,689,357 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,816,000 after buying an additional 636,511 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on WestRock from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on WestRock from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on WestRock from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on WestRock from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. WestRock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.82.

Shares of NYSE:WRK traded down $0.49 on Friday, reaching $51.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,094,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,597,542. WestRock has a 52-week low of $28.15 and a 52-week high of $62.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. WestRock had a positive return on equity of 6.96% and a negative net margin of 3.54%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that WestRock will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.78%.

About WestRock

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations.

