4Thought Financial Group Inc. Has $26,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

4Thought Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 72.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 307 shares during the period. 4Thought Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $90,606,000. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18,829.2% in the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,009,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,973 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $57,083,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 14.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,909,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,760,000 after purchasing an additional 242,056 shares during the period. Finally, Quantitative Advantage LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $47,456,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VB traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $223.32. 330,035 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 707,700. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $222.87. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $146.88 and a 1-year high of $228.87.

