4Thought Financial Group Inc. Has $470,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJR)

4Thought Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJR) by 8.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,311 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the quarter. 4Thought Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 149.3% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 102.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $276,000.

NYSEARCA BSJR traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.52. 8,821 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,802. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.60. Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $24.00 and a 1-year high of $25.81.

