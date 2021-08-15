$527.31 Million in Sales Expected for Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) to post sales of $527.31 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ares Management’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $517.80 million and the highest is $536.82 million. Ares Management reported sales of $428.31 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Ares Management will report full-year sales of $2.03 billion for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.42 billion to $2.70 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Ares Management.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $507.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.59 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 10.54%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ARES shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Ares Management from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Ares Management from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ares Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ares Management currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.71.

In related news, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 126,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.62, for a total value of $6,925,105.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Antoinette Cook Bush purchased 5,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.79 per share, with a total value of $300,181.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 49.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARES. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Ares Management during the first quarter worth $145,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Ares Management by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,230 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Ares Management by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 602,857 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,366,000 after purchasing an additional 91,154 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Ares Management by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 49,586 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,333,000 after purchasing an additional 10,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 161,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,575,000 after acquiring an additional 37,989 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ARES traded up $2.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.49. The company had a trading volume of 906,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,253. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.44 billion, a PE ratio of 42.81 and a beta of 1.00. Ares Management has a 1-year low of $38.25 and a 1-year high of $74.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. Ares Management’s payout ratio is 101.08%.

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments

