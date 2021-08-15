$6.65 Billion in Sales Expected for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) to announce sales of $6.65 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Freeport-McMoRan’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.99 billion and the highest is $7.07 billion. Freeport-McMoRan posted sales of $3.85 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 72.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan will report full year sales of $23.35 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $22.17 billion to $25.19 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $25.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.37 billion to $27.28 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Freeport-McMoRan.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.83 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 15.07%. Freeport-McMoRan’s quarterly revenue was up 88.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FCX shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.30 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.19.

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $38.10 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.82. The company has a market capitalization of $55.84 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 2.12. Freeport-McMoRan has a 52-week low of $13.67 and a 52-week high of $46.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.28.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

In other news, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 20,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total value of $899,184.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,020,228. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 18,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total value of $746,018.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCX. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Veriti Management LLC increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 21,921 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 5,767 shares during the period. Finally, G&S Capital LLC increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 26,996 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares during the period. 74.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

