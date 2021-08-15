$73.31 Million in Sales Expected for First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) to announce $73.31 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for First Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $70.02 million to $77.60 million. First Bancorp reported sales of $76.19 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Bancorp will report full year sales of $303.68 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $287.84 million to $324.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $334.86 million, with estimates ranging from $277.97 million to $366.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for First Bancorp.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.12. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 32.57%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FBNC. Piper Sandler upgraded First Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

Shares of FBNC traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $42.37. 42,863 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,004. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.72. First Bancorp has a twelve month low of $19.60 and a twelve month high of $48.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.29.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.89%.

In other news, CEO Richard H. Moore purchased 2,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $101,507.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,508,044.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FBNC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in First Bancorp by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 321,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,879,000 after buying an additional 12,887 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in First Bancorp by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in First Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $6,663,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in First Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in First Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $2,012,000. 66.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Bancorp Company Profile

First Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages banking activities, with the acceptance of deposits and the making of loans. It provides range of deposit products such as checking, savings, NOW and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including various types of certificates of deposits CDs and individual retirement accounts.

