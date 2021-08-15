7,813 Shares in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Acquired by Tuttle Tactical Management

Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 7,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 110.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,507,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,656,000 after acquiring an additional 2,885,768 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,030,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,650,000 after buying an additional 94,418 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 19.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,404,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,107,000 after buying an additional 388,328 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 17.0% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,885,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,723,000 after buying an additional 273,938 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 15.5% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,314,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,796,000 after buying an additional 176,590 shares during the period.

FLOT opened at $50.77 on Friday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.76 and a 52 week high of $51.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.80.

