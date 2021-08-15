$80.85 Million in Sales Expected for Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) to announce $80.85 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Harmony Biosciences’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $84.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $77.40 million. Harmony Biosciences posted sales of $45.61 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 77.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Harmony Biosciences will report full year sales of $306.85 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $298.10 million to $315.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $513.60 million, with estimates ranging from $440.90 million to $586.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Harmony Biosciences.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. Harmony Biosciences had a return on equity of 66.92% and a net margin of 9.86%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Harmony Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

Harmony Biosciences stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $32.15. The stock had a trading volume of 240,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,310. The company has a quick ratio of 5.18, a current ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion and a PE ratio of 139.78. Harmony Biosciences has a 1-year low of $25.09 and a 1-year high of $52.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.47.

In related news, insider Jeffrey M. Dayno sold 9,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total transaction of $300,589.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey Dierks sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total value of $469,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $469,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $771,890. Corporate insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Harmony Biosciences by 237.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 139.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 391.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 82.9% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.38% of the company’s stock.

Harmony Biosciences Company Profile

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy in the United States.

