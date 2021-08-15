8PAY (8PAY) Hits One Day Volume of $1.20 Million

8PAY (CURRENCY:8PAY) traded up 26.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 15th. During the last week, 8PAY has traded up 75.3% against the U.S. dollar. One 8PAY coin can currently be purchased for $0.0347 or 0.00000075 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. 8PAY has a market cap of $351,117.91 and $1.20 million worth of 8PAY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002175 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002738 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.12 or 0.00048085 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.76 or 0.00132051 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $70.85 or 0.00153982 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003762 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $45,936.97 or 0.99838619 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $403.84 or 0.00877705 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,256.79 or 0.07078244 BTC.

8PAY Coin Profile

8PAY’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 10,123,741 coins. 8PAY’s official Twitter account is @8Pay_network

8PAY Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8PAY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 8PAY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 8PAY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

