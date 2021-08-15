$9.67 Earnings Per Share Expected for Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) will post $9.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Alleghany’s earnings. Alleghany posted earnings per share of $3.23 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 199.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Alleghany will report full-year earnings of $54.15 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $74.55 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Alleghany.

Y has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities increased their target price on Alleghany from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Alleghany from $890.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

In related news, SVP Christopher Kent Dalrymple sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $713.71, for a total value of $1,427,420.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,210,889. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Alleghany by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,226 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $23,941,000 after acquiring an additional 6,139 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Alleghany by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alleghany during the 1st quarter valued at $183,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Alleghany by 185.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 57 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in shares of Alleghany by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 3,918 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. 82.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:Y traded up $2.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $685.61. 26,143 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,025. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $673.34. Alleghany has a 52 week low of $486.49 and a 52 week high of $737.89. The firm has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 0.65.

Alleghany Company Profile

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

