9,650 Shares in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) Acquired by Brave Asset Management Inc.

Brave Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. South State CORP. boosted its holdings in ViacomCBS by 237.4% in the 1st quarter. South State CORP. now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ViacomCBS by 78.5% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in ViacomCBS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in ViacomCBS by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new position in ViacomCBS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. 77.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ViacomCBS alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on VIAC shares. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $61.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of ViacomCBS in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.74.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIAC opened at $39.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.31 billion, a PE ratio of 8.64, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.76. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.29 and a 52 week high of $101.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.78.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 17.88%. On average, equities research analysts predict that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. ViacomCBS’s payout ratio is presently 22.86%.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC).

Receive News & Ratings for ViacomCBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViacomCBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.