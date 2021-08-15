AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $14.43 Billion

Brokerages expect AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to post sales of $14.43 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for AbbVie’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $14.71 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $14.30 billion. AbbVie reported sales of $12.90 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that AbbVie will report full year sales of $56.42 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $55.86 billion to $57.13 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $60.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $58.71 billion to $62.97 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover AbbVie.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.24% and a net margin of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $13.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.34 earnings per share. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

ABBV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on AbbVie from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities began coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist began coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.08 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.01.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cpwm LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.6% during the second quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 38,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,335,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in AbbVie by 4.5% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 12,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 14.7% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 171,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,319,000 after buying an additional 21,997 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 6.3% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 274,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,944,000 after buying an additional 16,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in AbbVie by 4.6% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,006,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,418,000 after buying an additional 44,614 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABBV opened at $116.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $205.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89. AbbVie has a 12-month low of $79.11 and a 12-month high of $119.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.54.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.24%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

Featured Story: What defines an oversold asset?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AbbVie (ABBV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.