Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JEQ) Short Interest Up 561.9% in July

Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JEQ) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, an increase of 561.9% from the July 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of JEQ traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $9.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,190. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.92. Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund has a 12-month low of $7.43 and a 12-month high of $10.03.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JEQ. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $213,000. Cornerstone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $334,000. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund by 11.0% in the second quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,031,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,084,000 after buying an additional 102,241 shares during the last quarter. 57.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Japan. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs quantitative analysis to build its portfolio.

