ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $66.17 Million

Brokerages expect ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) to post $66.17 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for ACM Research’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $64.90 million to $68.00 million. ACM Research reported sales of $47.67 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 38.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ACM Research will report full year sales of $233.17 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $232.00 million to $235.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $318.40 million, with estimates ranging from $308.00 million to $331.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover ACM Research.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). ACM Research had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 15.30%.

Several brokerages have commented on ACMR. Roth Capital raised their target price on ACM Research from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ACM Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.67.

NASDAQ ACMR traded down $1.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $83.38. The company had a trading volume of 249,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,582. ACM Research has a 52 week low of $58.03 and a 52 week high of $144.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $90.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.22 and a beta of 0.76.

In other news, Director Yinan Xiang sold 3,623 shares of ACM Research stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total transaction of $308,317.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 46.02% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 333 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,428 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,934 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of ACM Research during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 4,893 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. 38.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ACM Research

ACM Research, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of single-wafer wet cleaning equipment. It supplies process solutions that semi conductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to remove particles, contaminants and other random defects, and thereby improve product yield.

