ACoconut (AC) Market Cap Tops $874,045.55

ACoconut (CURRENCY:AC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. One ACoconut coin can now be purchased for about $0.33 or 0.00000687 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, ACoconut has traded up 5% against the dollar. ACoconut has a total market capitalization of $874,045.55 and $93,457.00 worth of ACoconut was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About ACoconut

ACoconut is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 26th, 2014. ACoconut’s total supply is 6,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,661,650 coins. ACoconut’s official website is acbtc.fi . ACoconut’s official Twitter account is @AsiaCoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Asia Coin is a Scrypt Coin with a very brief PoW phase of two weeks or 20,000 blocks. The PoW phase is scheduled to produce 40% of the hard capped limit of 360 million. The PoS phase is set for ten years with first-year stake interest set at a high 100% – which subsequently drops to 2%. Block time is 60 seconds, difficulty retargets every block and there was no pre-mine. “

ACoconut Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ACoconut directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ACoconut should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ACoconut using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

