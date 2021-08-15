AcuityAds (NYSE:ATY) Given New C$18.50 Price Target at TD Securities

AcuityAds (NYSE:ATY) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$18.00 to C$18.50 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of AcuityAds in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of AcuityAds in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company.

AcuityAds stock opened at $8.54 on Wednesday. AcuityAds has a 12-month low of $1.53 and a 12-month high of $26.17.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AcuityAds during the second quarter valued at about $260,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AcuityAds during the second quarter valued at about $477,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AcuityAds during the second quarter valued at about $368,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AcuityAds during the second quarter valued at about $31,513,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AcuityAds during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

AcuityAds Company Profile

AcuityAds Holdings Inc, a technology company, provides digital media solutions. The company offers a programmatic marketing platform that enables advertisers to connect with their audiences across online display, video, social, and mobile campaigns. Its platform also allows advertisers to manage their purchasing of online display advertising in real-time using programmatic ad buying.

