Ada Poon Sells 9,549 Shares of Kelly Partners Group Holdings Limited (ASX:KPG) Stock

Kelly Partners Group Holdings Limited (ASX:KPG) insider Ada Poon sold 9,549 shares of Kelly Partners Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$3.53 ($2.52), for a total value of A$33,707.97 ($24,077.12).

The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.59.

The company also recently declared a Final dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.012 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.34%. This is a positive change from Kelly Partners Group’s previous Final dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, August 15th. Kelly Partners Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.43%.

Kelly Partners Group Holdings Limited provides chartered accounting and other professional services to private businesses and clients, owners, families, and high net worth individuals in Australia. The company operates in two segments, Accounting and Other Services. It offers audits; business, and personal and investment structures; cloud accounting; corporate and management; estate planning and management; family law assistance; accounting; immigration support; outsourced CFO; payroll; philanthropic; strata accounting and tax; ATO investigation and dispute; and taxation advice and compliance services.

