Adacel Technologies Limited (ASX:ADA) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.03

Adacel Technologies Limited (ASX:ADA) declared a final dividend on Friday, August 13th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0325 per share on Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This is a boost from Adacel Technologies’s previous final dividend of $0.02.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.22, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

Get Adacel Technologies alerts:

About Adacel Technologies

Adacel Technologies Limited develops and sells air traffic management, air traffic control simulation and training, and software applications and services in the civil and military aerospace sectors primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers Aurora air traffic management system for managing procedural airspace in a surveillance environment; MaxSim air traffic simulator training system; MaxSim ATC, an air traffic control simulator and training system; and AeroDrive, an immersive training simulator to train airport drivers in a safe, risk-free, and 3-D environment; and intelligent communications environment, an aviation phraseology training tool for air traffic controllers and pilots.

Featured Article: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for Adacel Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adacel Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.