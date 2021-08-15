Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ADDUS HOMECARE is a comprehensive provider of a broad range of social and medical services in the home. The company’s services include personal care and assistance with activities of daily living, skilled nursing and rehabilitative therapies, and adult day care. Its consumers are individuals with special needs who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill and disabled. Its payor clients include federal, state and local governmental agencies, the Veterans Health Administration, commercial insurers and private individuals. Addus operates its business through two divisions, home & community services and home health services. The home & community services are social, or non-medical, in nature and include assistance with bathing, grooming, dressing, personal hygiene and medication reminders, and other activities of daily living whereas the home health services are medical in nature and include physical, occupational and speech therapy, as well as skilled nursing. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on ADUS. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Addus HomeCare from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Addus HomeCare from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of ADUS stock opened at $90.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $87.07. Addus HomeCare has a 12-month low of $80.32 and a 12-month high of $129.01.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 4.68%. The business had revenue of $217.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.79 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Addus HomeCare will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Michael D. Wattenbarger sold 1,056 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total value of $95,821.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,456,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,334,000 after buying an additional 24,414 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Addus HomeCare by 36.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 507,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,035,000 after purchasing an additional 134,189 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Addus HomeCare by 109.5% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 490,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,760,000 after purchasing an additional 256,177 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 483,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,190,000 after purchasing an additional 82,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 476,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,572,000 after buying an additional 51,076 shares in the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Addus HomeCare Company Profile

Addus HomeCare Corp. engages in the provision of in-home personal care services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living, primarily to persons who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill or disabled.

