adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of adidas in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of adidas in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of adidas in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of adidas in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of adidas in a research note on Friday, June 25th.

ADDYY opened at $188.39 on Friday. adidas has a 12-month low of $147.88 and a 12-month high of $199.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $183.56. The company has a market cap of $73.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.83.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its holdings in adidas by 11.7% in the first quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 11,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC grew its holdings in adidas by 10.8% in the second quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 9,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its holdings in adidas by 8.4% in the second quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 9,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. Sofos Investments Inc. grew its holdings in adidas by 10.6% in the second quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 6,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in adidas by 21.8% in the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 4,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

adidas AG engages in the design, distribution, and marketing of athletic and sporting lifestyle products. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Businesses. The North America segment includes North America adidas and North America Reebok.

