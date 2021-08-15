adidas (FRA:ADS) PT Set at €371.00 by UBS Group

adidas (FRA:ADS) has been given a €371.00 ($436.47) target price by investment analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.19% from the stock’s previous close.

ADS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €330.00 ($388.24) price objective on adidas in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a €310.00 ($364.71) price objective on adidas in a report on Monday, August 9th. Warburg Research set a €290.00 ($341.18) price objective on adidas in a report on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €360.00 ($423.53) price objective on adidas in a report on Friday. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of adidas in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €315.81 ($371.54).

FRA:ADS opened at €319.30 ($375.65) on Friday. adidas has a 52-week low of €163.65 ($192.53) and a 52-week high of €201.01 ($236.48). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €307.66.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates through ten segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

