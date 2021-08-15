Admiral Group plc (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) Receives $45.12 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Admiral Group plc (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.12.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $45.12 price objective on Admiral Group and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a research note on Friday, June 11th.

AMIGY opened at $49.93 on Thursday. Admiral Group has a 52 week low of $32.75 and a 52 week high of $49.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.79.

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, India, and the United States. The company operates through UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Loans, and Other segments. It underwrites car, van, household, and travel insurance. The company operates conte.it, a car insurance website in Italy, as well as provides unsecured personal loans and car finance products.

