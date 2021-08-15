Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 12.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,688 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 6,002 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $25,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Adobe during the third quarter worth about $217,000. Secure Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 5.9% during the first quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 737 shares of the software company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its stake in Adobe by 6.2% during the first quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 960 shares of the software company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 30.9% during the first quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 851 shares of the software company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Adobe by 4.9% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,930 shares of the software company’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 1,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $619.03, for a total value of $720,550.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 25,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,891,738.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total transaction of $2,196,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,013,795. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,364 shares of company stock valued at $9,901,364 in the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $523.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $523.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $605.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $595.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $604.84.

NASDAQ ADBE traded up $2.96 on Friday, hitting $637.31. 911,530 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,400,582. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $420.78 and a fifty-two week high of $638.43. The firm has a market cap of $303.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.23, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $593.61.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

