Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $29.97 Million Stock Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,510 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,233 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $29,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co raised its holdings in Shopify by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 373 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 59 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 536 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 215 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elite Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 248 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. 58.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SHOP traded down $5.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,498.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 620,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,380,986. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 39.59 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 16.55, a current ratio of 16.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,469.24. Shopify Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $839.40 and a fifty-two week high of $1,650.00.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $2.01. Shopify had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 63.65%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SHOP shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Shopify from $1,275.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Shopify from $1,550.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Shopify presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,621.25.

Shopify Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

