Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $68.72 Million Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,205,171 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 70,037 shares during the period. Comcast comprises about 1.0% of Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $68,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Grandfield & Dodd LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 1.3% during the second quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 13,882 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its stake in Comcast by 0.6% during the first quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 29,178 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group raised its stake in Comcast by 1.4% during the first quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group now owns 13,225 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 0.6% during the first quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 30,062 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. raised its stake in Comcast by 1.2% during the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 14,659 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. 76.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $229,323.59. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,682,806.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CMCSA. Benchmark increased their target price on Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Comcast from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. TD Securities increased their target price on Comcast from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Comcast from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Comcast from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.93.

CMCSA traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.32. 7,525,032 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,653,781. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $40.97 and a one year high of $59.70. The firm has a market cap of $272.26 billion, a PE ratio of 22.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.67.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 11.44%. Equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

