Advisors Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,219 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the period. FedEx comprises 0.7% of Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $46,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in FedEx by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,519,425 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $5,260,259,000 after buying an additional 406,634 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in shares of FedEx by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 13,936,709 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,958,583,000 after purchasing an additional 219,370 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of FedEx by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,627,388 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,027,167,000 after purchasing an additional 131,866 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of FedEx by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,790,442 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $792,598,000 after purchasing an additional 15,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of FedEx by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,379,162 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $675,837,000 after purchasing an additional 75,239 shares during the last quarter. 68.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FDX stock traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $277.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,935,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,018,690. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $201.86 and a fifty-two week high of $319.90. The firm has a market cap of $74.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $290.94.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.99 by $0.02. FedEx had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 22.55%. The company had revenue of $22.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 21.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.51%.

In related news, CEO John Alan Smith sold 11,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.00, for a total value of $3,340,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,386 shares in the company, valued at $4,850,256. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.66, for a total transaction of $4,864,980.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,580,648.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,240 shares of company stock valued at $9,608,596 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $372.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $336.00 to $351.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of FedEx from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.04.

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

