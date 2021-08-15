Advisors Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 45.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,560 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,586 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $16,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WMT. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Walmart by 6.6% during the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,206 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its position in Walmart by 6.4% in the first quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 3,453 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the first quarter worth $208,000. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc increased its position in Walmart by 10.8% in the first quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc now owns 2,055 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Walmart by 6.0% in the first quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,655 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. 29.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 584,625 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.97, for a total value of $82,999,211.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,507,124 shares in the company, valued at $1,491,696,394.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 5,946 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $845,283.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,601,353 shares of company stock worth $3,980,362,292. Company insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Walmart from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. UBS Group raised their price target on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.48.

NYSE WMT traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $149.53. 5,299,384 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,306,682. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $141.19. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.28 and a 1 year high of $153.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $419.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.47.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 2.18%. The business had revenue of $138.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

