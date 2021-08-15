Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 105,620 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. cut its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 285,405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 105,620 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $18,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 149.2% in the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,124,642 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $62,789,000 after purchasing an additional 123,239 shares during the period. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV now owns 11,987 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 10,728 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on XOM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$48.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, June 4th. Truist lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, HSBC dropped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.35.

XOM traded down $0.58 on Friday, reaching $56.77. The stock had a trading volume of 19,930,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,147,875. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.11 and a fifty-two week high of $64.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $240.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.45.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 3.95% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The business had revenue of $67.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.70) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.13%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,054.55%.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

