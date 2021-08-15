Aeon (AEON) Market Cap Hits $11.52 Million

Aeon (CURRENCY:AEON) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 15th. Aeon has a market cap of $11.52 million and $2,300.00 worth of Aeon was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Aeon has traded down 10.7% against the dollar. One Aeon coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.73 or 0.00001572 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Aeon alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $267.74 or 0.00578603 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000846 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00000163 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 73.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aeon Profile

Aeon (AEON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 6th, 2014. Aeon’s total supply is 15,831,459 coins. The Reddit community for Aeon is /r/aeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aeon’s official Twitter account is @AeonCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Aeon is www.aeon.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “Aeon is a private, secure, untraceable, decentralized digital currency. You are your bank, you control your funds, and nobody can trace your transfers unless you allow them to do so. Aeon uses a cryptographically sound system to allow you to send and receive funds without your transactions being easily revealed on the blockchain (the ledger of transactions that everyone has). This ensures that your purchases, receipts, and all transfers remain absolutely private by default. Using the power of a distributed peer-to-peer consensus network, every transaction on the network is cryptographically secured. Individual wallets have a 25-word mnemonic seed that is only displayed once and can be written down to backup the wallet. Wallet files are encrypted with a passphrase to ensure they are useless if stolen. By taking advantage of ring signatures, a special property of a certain type of cryptography, Aeon is able to ensure that transactions are not only untraceable but have an optional measure of ambiguity that ensures that transactions cannot easily be tied back to an individual user or computer. “

Buying and Selling Aeon

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aeon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aeon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aeon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.