Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) Receives $20.66 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.78.
AERI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James set a $15.65 target price on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AERI. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 284,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,849,000 after buying an additional 2,767 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,402,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,954,000 after buying an additional 257,300 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 4,190 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 15,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 4,902 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.
Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.02). Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,531.00% and a negative net margin of 175.35%. Analysts predict that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will post -2.88 EPS for the current year.
About Aerie Pharmaceuticals
Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with open-angle glaucoma, retinal diseases and other diseases of the eye. Its products include Rhopressa, Roclatan, AR-13503, and AR-1105. The company was founded by David L.
Featured Article: Upside/Downside Explanation
Receive News & Ratings for Aerie Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerie Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.